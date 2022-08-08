Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to....
Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list.
The party scene at the school gets an A+. To no one's surprise, athletics do as well. Go Orange!
The University is #7 in the country for Top party schools that have a student body motto of "party hard, work hard." You better work hard after spending almost $48,000 a year on tuition. And it's not easy to get in either. The acceptance rate is 69%.
University at Albany, SUNY
The University at Albany, SUNY comes in just behind Syracuse University at #2 in New York and #47 in America. The school also gets an A+ for their party scene.
It's harder to get into the University of Albany than at Syracuse with a 57% acceptance rate. But it's a lot cheaper with tuition costs at a little over $17,000 a year.
The student motto on campus is pretty much the same as Syracuse - "Study hard, party harder"
Top 10 Party Schools in New York
Syracuse Univesity
University at Albany, SUNY
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Oswego
Colgate University
Binghamton University
New York University
SUNY Buffalo State College
St Bonaventure University
Cornell landed at #12, earning an A+ for their academics and value with tuition costs running a little over $27,000 a year.
So where are the hardest partyers in the nation? In Louisianna. Tulane University earned the title of Top Party School.
