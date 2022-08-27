I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.

Publix Grocery Stores Serve As Covid Vaccination Centers In Florida Getty Images loading...

When I lived in Florida, my favorite grocery store was always the Lakeland, Florida-based chain Publix. Their subs are soooooo freaking good! On top of that, they have clean stores with a wide selection. While New York doesn't have any Publix stores, we do have access to some great grocery stores.

These 6 Grocery Stores On The Top 10 Best Have Locations In New York State

The method USA Today used to determine the list was a combination of expert choices and shoppers' votes,

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

9. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

8. Wegmans Food Markets

Yasmin Young (Used With Permission) Yasmin Young (Used With Permission) loading...

5. Stew Leonard's

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Lidl

The Coronavirus In Germany: Week 5 Getty Images loading...

3. ALDI

Low-Cost Supermarkets Aldi Has Become The Fastest Growing Supermarket In Britain Getty Images loading...

New York has several locations of the grocery store that came in #1, The Fresh Market.

1. The Fresh Market

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's How Much More You Can Expect To Pay For Food In New York

No Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At These 7 Airports In New York State