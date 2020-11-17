Toilet Paper Shortage Looming? CNY Grocery Stores Limit Purchases of Essentials

Is another toilet paper shortage looming? As COVID cases in New York spike, grocery stores are instituting limits on the purchase of certain essentials.

Tops, Wegmans, Price Chopper, and Hannaford all have limits on certain items, including toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, and certain cleaning products.

Hannaford says limitations will vary by store, while other grocers have offered specific lists.

Tops is limiting the purchases of:

Bath tissue multi-packs - limit one per customer

Paper towel multi-packs - limit one per customer

Household cleaners - limit one per customer

Baby wipes - limit two per customer

Disinfectant sprays - limit one per customer

Disinfectant wipes - limit one per customer

Oatmeal - limit two per customer

Peanut butter - limit two per customer

Sugar (all brands and sizes) - limit two per customer

Liquid hand soap - limit two per customer

Paper napkins - limit two per customer

Kitchen trash bags - limit two per customer

Freezer bags - limit two per customer

Storage bags - limit two per customer

Disposable paper plates - limit two per customer

Disposable rubber/latex or nitrile gloves - limit two per customer

A Tops representative says the limits are in place to ensure all consumers can purchase needed items.

Wegmans is also limiting purchases, including toilet paper, paper towels, and peanut butter. Price Chopper/Market 32 is limiting the following items:

Household Disinfecting Wipes – Limit 4

Household Cleaners – Limit 2

Dish Detergents – Limit 2

Wipes – Limit 4

Canned Soup – Limit 2

Old El Paso/Ortega Taco Shells/Dinner Kits – Limit 2

Paper Towels (4 roll bundles or larger) – Limit 1

Bath Tissue – Limit 1

Bottom line: be reasonable when you're out shopping. If there's anything the first wave of the pandemic taught us, it's that we really don't need that many rolls of toilet paper.