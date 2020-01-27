Mohawk Valley Hannaford Store Redesigning

The Hannaford grocery store on Kellogg Road in Washington Mills is getting a makeover.

We recently got a tip from an employee about the planed redesign for Monday, February 3rd, the day after Super Bowl 54. There are no plans to expand the footprint of the store, but the area to the far right as you enter (pictured)--the produce, deli and bakery sections--will be reorganized. Some of the health foods currently found there on shelves, freezers and refrigerators will be re-located to other aisles.

The new look is designed to update the appearance of the store and improve the shopping experience for Hannaford customers.

Hannaford was founded in 1883 in Portland, Maine and currently operates 189 stores across New England and New York State, including three locations in the Utica-Rome market.