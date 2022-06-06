25 Of The Best Campgrounds In New York State
Looking for a relaxing vacation that doesn't have to break the bank? Camping is a perfect option. But where do you go in New York?
There's nothing like unplugging for a couple days. Nights under the stars around a campfire and days spent without your face in your phone for hours make for a perfect vacation.
Whether you're up for really roughing it by packing as little as possible, or you like to bring everything with you, nothing beats camping.
I asked for your suggestions on the best places to go camping in New York, and you had tons of them. Here are 25 suggestions for places to camp in a tent, RV, or a cabin across the empire state:
- Jellystone Park of Western New York - 5204 Younger Rd, North Java, NY 14113 (+15854579644)
- Sunny Hill - 7856 Messer Hill Rd, Bolivar, NY 14715 (+15859281053)
- Allegany State Park - 2373 ASP, US-1, Salamanca, NY 14779 (+17163549101)
- Pope Haven Campground - 11948 Pope Rd, Randolph, NY 14772 (+17163584900)
- Highbanks Campground - 1370 W Bank Perimeter Rd, Steamburg, NY 14783 (+18777642267)
- Watkins Glen State Park Six Nations Camping Area - 1009 N Franklin St, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 (+16075354511)
- Golden Hill State Park - Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse, 9691 Lower Lake Rd, Barker, NY 14012 (+17167953885)
- Lakeside State Park - 13691 Roosevelt Hwy, Waterport, NY 14571 (+15856824888)
- Adventure Bound Camping Resort-Four Winds - 7350 Tenefly Rd, Portageville, NY 14536 (+15854932794)
- Buttermilk Falls State Park - 106 E Buttermilk Falls Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850 (+16072735761)
- Sampson State Park (Seneca Lake) - 6040-6144 NY-96A, Romulus, NY 14541 (+13155856392)
- Trout Run Camp Resort (Wellsville) - 2137 Stannards Rd, Wellsville, NY 14895 (+15855960500)
- Keuka Lake - 3560 Pepper Rd, Keuka Park, NY 14478 (+13155363666)
- Kinzua Lake Campgrounds - 569 West Perimeter Rd, Frewsburg, NY 14738 (+17163542335)
- Triple R Campground - 3491 Bryant Hill Rd, Franklinville, NY 14737 (+17166763856)
- Riverhurst Campground - 1269 Olean-Portville Rd, Olean, NY 14760 (+17164794677)
- Wellesley Island State Park - 44927 Cross Island Rd, Fineview, NY 13640 (+13154822722)
- Stoneybrook State Park - 10820 NY-36, Dansville, NY 14437 (+15853358111)
- Colden Lakes Resort - 9504 Heath Rd, Colden, NY 14033 (+17169415530)
- Fish Creek Pond - 4523 NY-30, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 (+15188914560)
- Herkimer Diamond Mines - 4601 NY-28, Herkimer, NY 13350 (+13158913099)
- Hamlin Beach State Park - 1 Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin, NY 14464 (+15859642462)
- Letchworth State Park - Mt Morris, NY 14510 (+15852373303)
- Three Valley Campground - 9766 Olean Rd, Holland, NY 14080 (+17165372372)
- Jacques Cartier State Park - Old Mills Rd, Brier Hill, NY 13614 (+13153756371)
