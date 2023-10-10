Raise a Glass to the Afterlife at This Beetlejuice-Themed Bar in New York

New Yorkers looking to have a ghostly good time need not cross over to the afterlife-- New York boasts a unique Tim Burton tribute bar that keeps the Halloween spirit alive year-round.

Meet Beetle House, nestled in the heart of New York City's east village. Beetle House is more than just a tribute to the 1988 classic; it's a heartfelt homage to the entire cinematic universe of Tim Burton. But rest assured, there's a delightfully eerie motif pervading every corner of this establishment:

Welcome to the most strange and unusual dining experience in New York City! Enjoy our culinary spectacular, while being dazzled by our immersive Halloween party environment.

At Beetle House we celebrate Halloween year round, it’s always pumpkin spice season and it’s always a party! We welcome and honor all of the freaks, weirdos, and creatures of the night to come die with us, sorry DINE with us for an unforgettable night.

Looking for a truly witching brew? Try the "The Beetle's Juice" -- silver tequila, muddled blackberry, cranberry juice, lime juice, and a splash of simple syrup. Or maybe the "Bio-Exorcism" -- gin, muddled cucumber, splash of simple syrup, lime, topped with club soda.

If you're hungry, you might satiate your undead taste buds with the "Edward Burger Hands," which according to them, was named "one of the world's best burgers" by ABC News.

So if you're looking for "showtime" in New York City, Beetle House in east village would make a grave choice, babe.

Learn more at their official website.

