Keep a piece of history! A winery that's been making New York State farm wine for more than 20 years is closing for good and everything is being sold, including all the wine.

Bear Pond Winery, nestled in the foothills of the Catskills, is the oldest established winery in the region. The owners have decided to close for good and liquidate all the inventory. All the wine will be discounted according to the volume purchased - the more you buy the bigger the discount. Once the wine is gone it will never be produced again.

This is an opportunity to keep a piece of history of a winery that has been operating for more than 22 years.

The liquidation at Bear Pond Winery on State Highway 28 in Oneonta will start on February 12th at 10 AM and will last until everything has been sold.

What's Being Sold

• Wine

• Logo wine, beer, tasting glasses

• Wine accessories

• Wine racks

• Winery equipment

• Restaurant equipment

• Tools

It’s not all sad news. In addition to stocking up on what could soon be one-of-a-kind New York State wine, something new will be taking the winery's place. f you want to know what that something new will be, you will have to go to the liquidation sale.

We have devoted nearly 20 years to this wonderful venture and now are ready to go on to the next. It has been a pleasure being part of the community and meeting so many wonderful people over the years.

One-of-a-kind wine AND a bigger discount for the more you buy? Who's up for a road trip?

