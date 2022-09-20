Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up.

USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.

Credit - Jamie Mercurio Photography Credit - Jamie Mercurio Photography loading...

Their most recent list came out for the Top 10 Best Destination Resort's in the United States. All nominations were carefully picked and reviewed by USA Today editors, leaving it up to the readers to vote for their favorites.

Not only did a hotel in Upstate New York get nominated, but it was ranked in the Top 3 of the list. The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing came in at number 3 on the list, being bested by a resort in Florida and Maine.

Credit - Julia Backus Credit - Julia Backus loading...

Located on a private 7-acre island on Lake George, the Sagamore Resort has everything you could possibly ask for in a vacation destination.

Their 18-hole golf course, award-winning spa, and variety of water activities make them stand out among the rest of the pack. The resort is open year-round and is a top destination for so many families.

Credit - The Sagamore Resort via Facebook Credit - The Sagamore Resort via Facebook loading...

Being ranked 3rd on the Top 10 list, only two other resorts were thought to be better than Sagamore. Take a look at who they were...

2. Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, Maine

Credit - Hidden Pond via Facebook Credit - Hidden Pond via Facebook loading...

1. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Florida

Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook loading...

Here's a full list of USA Today's 10Best Destination Resorts...

Acqualina Resort & Residences - Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, Maine The Sagamore Resort - Bolton Landing, New York Mountain View Grand Resort - Whitefield, New Hampshire The Broadmoor - Colorado Springs, Colorado Alisal Ranch - Solvang, California Brush Creek Ranch - Saratoga, Wyoming The Omni Homestead Resort - Hot Springs, Virginia Mauna Kea Beach Hotel - Kohala Coast, Hawaii Barnsley Resort - Adairsville, Georgia

So if you are ever planning a trip up to Lake George, make sure to reserve a room at The Sagamore, ranked for their excellence.

Scuba Divers Amazing Finds Under the Sea in Lake George You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George.



Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Returns to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George again this winter.

One of a Kind 20 Bedroom $8 Million Lake George Mansion on Private Island A one-of-a-kind 20-bedroom $8 million mansion on a private Lake George island is back on the market and the price has been slashed almost in half. Step inside and see what 8 mill buys you.

Own One of Busiest Lake Front Bars in Lake George You can own one of the busiest lake front businesses in Lake George. The Beach Club is up for sale.

Inside Old Water Slide World About to Be Torn Down in Lake George Go inside the old Water Slide World in Lake George which is about to be transformed from a water park into a housing community.