Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation
There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up.
USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
Their most recent list came out for the Top 10 Best Destination Resort's in the United States. All nominations were carefully picked and reviewed by USA Today editors, leaving it up to the readers to vote for their favorites.
Not only did a hotel in Upstate New York get nominated, but it was ranked in the Top 3 of the list. The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing came in at number 3 on the list, being bested by a resort in Florida and Maine.
Located on a private 7-acre island on Lake George, the Sagamore Resort has everything you could possibly ask for in a vacation destination.
Their 18-hole golf course, award-winning spa, and variety of water activities make them stand out among the rest of the pack. The resort is open year-round and is a top destination for so many families.
Being ranked 3rd on the Top 10 list, only two other resorts were thought to be better than Sagamore. Take a look at who they were...
2. Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, Maine
1. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Florida
Here's a full list of USA Today's 10Best Destination Resorts...
- Acqualina Resort & Residences - Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
- Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, Maine
- The Sagamore Resort - Bolton Landing, New York
- Mountain View Grand Resort - Whitefield, New Hampshire
- The Broadmoor - Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Alisal Ranch - Solvang, California
- Brush Creek Ranch - Saratoga, Wyoming
- The Omni Homestead Resort - Hot Springs, Virginia
- Mauna Kea Beach Hotel - Kohala Coast, Hawaii
- Barnsley Resort - Adairsville, Georgia
So if you are ever planning a trip up to Lake George, make sure to reserve a room at The Sagamore, ranked for their excellence.