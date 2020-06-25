Beagle Sisters at Stevens Swan Looking for Loving Home Together

Can you handle the cuteness? We sure can't! Two beagle sisters are searching for a home together in Central New York where their owners will love them just as much as they love each other.

Ava and Jordin are 3-year-old beagles who were found as strays. The pair is currently at Stevens Swan Humane Society in Utica and they're looking for an owner that can take both of them in... because who could separate this dynamic duo?

Courtesy of Stevens Swan Humane Society

While Stevens Swan doesn't have much information on Ava and Jordin, the humane society wrote that they have been very sweet so far. They are okay with cats, but they will chase them, and although they are good with other dogs, they will bark at them. The humane society is unsure how the pair is around kids.

Ava and Jordin have been spayed, are up-to-date on their vaccinations, and have been microchipped. Their adoption fee (together) is $120 and you can submit an application through Stevens Swan's website.

Courtesy of Stevens Swan Humane Society

While the humane society is currently closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ava, Jordin and their four-legged friends at Stevens Swan are still in need of forever homes and you can contact the shelter about how to go through the adoption process.