Be the Envy of Gotham City! Life-Sized Batmobile for Sale in CNY

Holy opportunity, Batman! Some lucky Central New Yorker can tap into their inner superhero by owning this remarkable labor of love – a life-sized Batmobile replica!

Check out the incredible craftsmanship put in by this Baldwinsville resident:

To be clear-- this is not a drivable car. It's a prop created by one really handy, creative guy. The seller says her husband builds something unique for Halloween every year, and this was 2023's effort... which by all accounts, is pretty great:

This year [my husband] built The Batmobile from The Dark Knight and Batman Begins. It is made out of plastic and foam. It is not a real vehicle. There is no interior, no engine, no lights, etc... Since it is made out of plastic and installation foam...it should be displayed or stored indoors...if it has to be outside, it should be under a carport or some kind of structure.

The seller says they'll only sell to someone local, because it's too fragile to move long distances. The listing says its dimensions are about 9 feet wide, 15 feet long, and 5.5 feet tall, making a flatbed truck the best mode of transportation. It's apparently deceptively light, however... the seller says her husband can move it solo (!)

So what's this awesome piece of artwork cost? The asking price is $1,000... is that a good price for something sure to make you the coolest person on your block? That's up to you to decide.

So, Bat-fans, if you're local, have a big space to park this plastic Bat-beauty, and can arrange for its Bat-transportation, you could be the proud new owner of this Bat-tastic replica. Just don't expect Commissioner Gordon to call you for help anytime soon!

Check out the original listing here.

