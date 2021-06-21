Be a Happy Camper with New York’s Loyalty/Rewards Program Earning Free Stays

No matter how you camp; tent, RV, camper, or cottage, New York is rewarding you with a new loyalty program. The incentive is good at the Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds and New York State Parks.

The Loyalty/Rewards Program

The program allows you to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations at any of the State Park's 120 campgrounds and the DEC's 15,000 campsites for tents and RVs, and more than 800 cabins, cottages, yurts, and a lighthouse. The points accumulated can then be used to book future stays. For every dollar you spend you earn ten points.

How to Accumulate Points

Points are awarded once you leave the campground. Which means once you enroll in the program, points are earned on already-booked reservations and any new reservations. Points are also awarded for rental of conference rooms, gazebos, pavilions, boat dock rentals, permits and passes for visitors and cars. Even golf fees, gift card purchases, dining lodges, and concessions.

Want to Book the Best Camping Spots?

By no accident the introduction of the new Loyalty program coincides with the opening of the reservation window for the 2022 season. For the next nine-months reservations are accepted at all DEC and State Park camping facilities. If this year is any indication, New Yorkers are hitting the outdoors often with reservations remaining high. So book early to get prime spots like boat-access only waterfront sites and cottages. Reservations can also be made at all tent and RV sites too.

How to Enroll

The program is easy to use, there aren't any cards or tags to scan, everything is done online and points are automatically applied to your account. Enroll at the State Park's website. And make camping reservations on the Reserve America website or call 1-800-456-CAMP.

While 2021 looks to be another record year for New York's campgrounds there are openings available especially on weekdays and non-peak seasons. Read more on the loyalty/rewards program.

