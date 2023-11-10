And Your 2023 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Are…

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced its class of 2023! Did any of your favorites get in?

2023's inductees were announced Friday morning, November 10th, live on Good Morning America by the Strong Museum of Play, which houses the National Toy Hall of Fame. There were 12 finalists for induction this year, including: baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure books, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Ken.

The original plan was to induct just three finalists, but in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Toy Hall of Fame, Strong Museum officials have opted to include a fourth toy, selected by audience vote. For this special fourth induction, fans voted for one of the "forgotten five," a collection of five classic toys previously considered to be included but have repeatedly fallen short: Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, the pogo stick and Transformers.

For a toy to be considered for induction, they are measured against four major criteria: icon status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.

So without further ado, here are your four new inductees:

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS

Cabbage Patch Dolls, created by Xavier Roberts in 1978, became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s, inspiring a fervent collector's market and sparking the concept of adopting dolls. Their unique adoption process, individualized features, and widespread popularity transformed the toy industry, leaving a lasting legacy in the realm of collectibles and children's play.

BASEBALL CARDS

Baseball cards serve as both a collectible and a nostalgic window into the history of the sport. Beyond their intrinsic value as trading cards, these pocket-sized pieces of Americana have fostered a sense of community and connection among generations of fans, contributing to the enduring cultural allure of baseball.

NERF

Nerf, introduced in the 1960s as a soft, foam-based toy line, has become a cultural phenomenon, revolutionizing indoor and outdoor play by offering a safe yet exciting alternative to traditional sports equipment. With its wide range of products, Nerf has not only created a lasting legacy in the toy industry but has also become a symbol of active, imaginative play.

FISHER-PRICE CORN POPPER

The Fisher-Price Corn Popper, a classic push toy with popping balls, has etched its legacy in childhood nostalgia, symbolizing the joy of early exploration and mobility for generations of toddlers. Its unmistakable "pop-pop-pop" sound and durable design have made it an enduring cultural icon, reflecting the simplicity and timelessness of traditional play in early childhood development.

WHERE IS THE NATIONAL TOY HALL OF FAME?

The National Toy Hall of Fame is housed in the Strong Museum of Play, in Rochester, New York. It's a real "Who's Who" in toydom; inductees range from such timeless classics as a cardboard box and a stick to more modern playthings like the Super Soaker and Nintendo Game Boy.

If you're a parent, or even if you're not, the Strong Museum is a must visit. The first floor is geared towards younger children and has various interactive exhibits, and the second floor is a more historically-oriented look at toys.

2022's inductees were Lite Brite, Masters of the Universe figures, and a top. Check out the complete list of finalists from last year:

