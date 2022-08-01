This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State

The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.

Over the weekend, a popular sunscreen brand announced a recall of one of it's products.

Edgewell Personal Care says some of their Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen has tested positive for trace amounts of harmful chemicals. The affected batches are only those with expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023, or April 2024. More information is available by searching F-D-A-dot-gov.

We have been blessed with some great weather over the last couple of weeks and the summer still has weeks to go before things start to wind down. I must admit, when we were kids we didn't realize or our parents may not have realized the dangers of the sun and not protecting your skin from it. Now that I have three kids, there is never enough sunscreen! While I try to put as much on me as I can, the kids are slathered from head to toe and we wear long sleeve rash guards in the sun as well!

PICTURES: Look Inside Big Kenny Alphin's Spectacular Nashville Mansion "Big" Kenny Alphin's massive Nashville mansion looks like a castle fit for European royalty. The 18,449-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom stone residence includes a fully equipped professional recording studio, formal dining room, formal library and a wine cellar designed to hold up to 1,000 bottles, along with a tasting room. There is also a home gym, a four-story bell tower with expansive views and even an original 1800s-era Irish pub, which was transported to Nashville intact.

Celebrities Who Ran Into Serious Tax Troubles Below, you'll find 21 famous celebrities who ended up owing anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to the IRS in taxes.