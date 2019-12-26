“Bad Santa” Arrested Outside New York State Supermarket

It wasn't the happiest of holidays for everyone. In this case, even Santa himself could attest.

The Times Union is reporting that a man dressed as the "jolly one" was arrested Tuesday morning outside a Latham Price Chopper/Market Bistro. The 40 year-old was dressed head to toe as ol' St. Nick, and had been working as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army outside the store. As it turns out, Kris Kringle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for allegedly patronizing a prostitute in January 2018, according to police.

The Times Union says a Colonie police officer was at the store for an unrelated matter, when he recognized the defendant in red. A spokesperson for the department said he was booked and given an appearance ticket. But according to officials, the officers were even kind enough to drive Father Christmas back to Price Chopper to pick up where he left off. And by pick up where he left off, we mean ringing the bell, not ringing up call girls.

Hey, it must get lonely out on the road in that sleigh all night?