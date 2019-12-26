You think your house had the most Christmas lights this year? There's an Upstate New York family that has you beat, so much so, the hold the world record for it!

For the past 20 years, the Gay Family which includes dad Tim, his wife, Grace, and their three children, Emily, Daniel and John have been putting on Christmas light shows at their LaGrangeville, NY home. According to the Guinness World Records book, this isn't any regular neighborhood show, they hold the record for the "Most Lights on a Residential Property."

The briefly lost the title in 2013, only to earn it back in 2014 and have held the honor ever since. At the time, their display consisted of 601,736 lights and spans two acres. This year, their display was 641,695 lights. They build the set for about two months and is set to more than 200 songs (with their own radio frequency). They open up the display to the public each year and end it with a donation bin for local charities. According to CBSNY, they have raised a total of $365,781 for charities.

In case you're curious about their power bill, it's only $350 since they largey use LED lights. Their display is so widely known that they were featured on an episode of TLC's My Crazy Obsession: Christmas Collection.