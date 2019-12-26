Free New Year’s Eve Cab Rides In CNY

Go ahead, have fun on New Year's Eve, and get a free taxi ride home! No questions asked.

To get your free cab ride home, simply call the toll-free number 1800LAW1010 or 1-800-529-1010 between 10 pm and 2 am. Let the operator know where you are, and they’ll get a cab right out to you – always free of charge, no questions asked.

The Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP Free Cab Ride Home program is a service that has been provided for over a decade to reduce the incidents of drinking and driving.

No word yet on if Uber or Lyft will offer any free or discounted rides.