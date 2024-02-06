Whatever You Do, DON’T Bring This Food to Your NY Super Bowl Party

Going to a Super Bowl party is always exciting, but I don't know too many New Yorkers who are truly excited about the participants involved. With the Buffalo Bills' giving a Master Class in choking in the AFC division playoff game, there aren't a lot of Central New Yorkers with any real skin in the game.

But everyone loves the party, right? It's just fun to socialize, drink some beers and eat some snacks.

But did you know certain Super Bowl party foods are considered... *gulp*... bad luck?

via GIPHY

According to a poll of 2,000 sports fans, 44% of respondents admitted to being superstitions about certain foods. Interestingly, of those 2,000 people, 85% confessed to restricting their consumption to specific dishes exclusively at their Super Bowl party.

Let's take a look at the food equivalents of horseshoes and broken mirrors:

TOP 20 ‘GOOD LUCK’ GAME DAY FOODS

Pizza Hot dogs Burgers Chips Popcorn Chicken Wings Ice cream Chicken sliders Cupcakes Cookies Tacos Potato skins Assorted cheeses with crackers and fruits Nachos Salsa and queso dip Chicken tenders Trail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruit Mozzarella sticks Chili Vegetable platter

TOP 20 ‘BAD LUCK’ GAME DAY FOODS

Deviled eggs Garlic bread Salsa and queso dip Ice cream Chicken Wings Mozzarella sticks Mini burgers with various toppings Trail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruit Pretzels Pasties Pulled pork sliders Jalapeño poppers Chicken tenders Chicken sliders Tacos Popcorn Vegetable platter Hot dogs Assorted cheeses with crackers and fruits Potato skins

DEVILED EGGS GET A RAW DEAL

Canva Canva loading...

Dude, deviled eggs are awesome. I'm the guy at your Super Bowl party that eats half the tray. Bonus points if you make them spicy or a little unconventional. A lot of times I forget how good deviled eggs actually are, and the Super Bowl party acts as a reminder. "Oh yeah, deviled eggs are great," I think to myself. "I should make them myself sometime!" and then I never do, and I forget about them until next year's Super Bowl party. That's the cycle of deviled eggs in a nutshell (sorry, eggshell).

So, personally, I don't agree with these findings and hope you bring all the deviled eggs to all the parties forever and ever until the end of time.

via GIPHY

You can read a detailed breakdown of people's Super Bowl superstitions here.

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

25 Most Memorable Rock + Metal Super Bowl Commercials Keeping the big game rocking! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire