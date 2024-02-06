Whatever You Do, DON’T Bring This Food to Your NY Super Bowl Party
Going to a Super Bowl party is always exciting, but I don't know too many New Yorkers who are truly excited about the participants involved. With the Buffalo Bills' giving a Master Class in choking in the AFC division playoff game, there aren't a lot of Central New Yorkers with any real skin in the game.
But everyone loves the party, right? It's just fun to socialize, drink some beers and eat some snacks.
But did you know certain Super Bowl party foods are considered... *gulp*... bad luck?
According to a poll of 2,000 sports fans, 44% of respondents admitted to being superstitions about certain foods. Interestingly, of those 2,000 people, 85% confessed to restricting their consumption to specific dishes exclusively at their Super Bowl party.
Let's take a look at the food equivalents of horseshoes and broken mirrors:
TOP 20 ‘GOOD LUCK’ GAME DAY FOODS
- Pizza
- Hot dogs
- Burgers
- Chips
- Popcorn
- Chicken Wings
- Ice cream
- Chicken sliders
- Cupcakes
- Cookies
- Tacos
- Potato skins
- Assorted cheeses with crackers and fruits
- Nachos
- Salsa and queso dip
- Chicken tenders
- Trail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruit
- Mozzarella sticks
- Chili
- Vegetable platter
TOP 20 ‘BAD LUCK’ GAME DAY FOODS
- Deviled eggs
- Garlic bread
- Salsa and queso dip
- Ice cream
- Chicken Wings
- Mozzarella sticks
- Mini burgers with various toppings
- Trail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruit
- Pretzels
- Pasties
- Pulled pork sliders
- Jalapeño poppers
- Chicken tenders
- Chicken sliders
- Tacos
- Popcorn
- Vegetable platter
- Hot dogs
- Assorted cheeses with crackers and fruits
- Potato skins
DEVILED EGGS GET A RAW DEAL
Dude, deviled eggs are awesome. I'm the guy at your Super Bowl party that eats half the tray. Bonus points if you make them spicy or a little unconventional. A lot of times I forget how good deviled eggs actually are, and the Super Bowl party acts as a reminder. "Oh yeah, deviled eggs are great," I think to myself. "I should make them myself sometime!" and then I never do, and I forget about them until next year's Super Bowl party. That's the cycle of deviled eggs in a nutshell (sorry, eggshell).
So, personally, I don't agree with these findings and hope you bring all the deviled eggs to all the parties forever and ever until the end of time.
You can read a detailed breakdown of people's Super Bowl superstitions here.
