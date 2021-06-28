Avoid Hogweed Plants, They’re Back and Causing Painful Burns and Scarring

There are lots of things to love about Central New York spring and summer. The warm temps (if you ignore the current heat wave), beautiful sunsets and outdoor activities galore from the water to the trails. One thing not to like? Giant Hogweed season.

Just like annual flowers and the leaves on the tree, Giant hogweed plants begin flowering across the state. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation warns residents to not touch them. This plant will make poison ivy seem like a walk in the park.

Giant hogweed is a very large, non-native, invasive plant whose sap can cause painful burns and scarring.

Calamine lotion won't do much to help relieve the pain the sap from this plant can cause. It stands between seven to fourteen foot tall with broad leaves sometimes spanning nearly five feet in width. Other characteristics include purple splotches on the stem with white coarse hairs.

Credit - NYS DEC

Photo Credit - Bob Kleinberg/NY DEC

It's tricky properly identifying the Giant Hogweed plant, because there are several look-alikes. Wild Parsnip, Cow Parsnip, and Angelica can also cause burns, but not nearly as bad as Hogweed. Here are some of the look-alikes.

Credit - NYS DEC

Credit- NYS DEC

Credit - NYS DEC

Where possible, the DEC eradicates Hogweed not located on private property or with a property owner's permission. If you have spotted a plant in the wild, the DEC asks you to snap photos of flowers, leaves, and stem and email it to:

ghogweed@dec.ny.gov for confirmation.

Read more about Giant Hogweed and similar looking plants at the DEC's website.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Statue of Liberty's Little Sister Making Her Way From France to U.S. Check out Lady Liberty's Little Sister being taken down in France to make her voyage to the U.S.