Automated Speed Violation Cameras Soon Coming to New York State Work Zones?

Roadwork is often needed to repair weathering roadways, especially after harsh winters. The New York State Thruway often has construction at any point of the year.

Speeders have often been a problem for work zones and even when workers are doing maintenance, cars still drive by going too fast than the posted work zone speed limit.

New York State could soon be ticketing drivers through automated cameras.

The New York State Thruway Authority will be holding a public meeting on October 6th, per WKBW.

The meeting will be about the possible implementation of automated speed violation cameras at New York State Thruway construction zones. There's no timeline on when these cameras would be installed, if that decision is ultimately made.

If so, it would be impossible to escape a ticket if you're speeding through a work zone along the thruway.

