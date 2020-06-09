Speed Week Heavily Enforced With Unmarked Cars In CNY

New York State Police are targeting speeding drivers all week with marked and unmarked cruisers looking to issue as many speeding tickets as possible.

The 2020 "Speed Week" enforcement campaign runs Thursday, June 11, 2020, through Wednesday, June 17, 2020. NYS Troopers will put a particular emphasis on aggressive driving, speeding, distracted or impaired drivers, as well as patrolling highway work zones targeting drivers who violate New York's "Move Over" Law.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett says, "Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely."

Both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles will be used this week. The press release states CITE vehicles allow Troopers to identify motorists who are violating laws while driving more easily. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, in 2018, 267 people were killed, and 17,806 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

The fines for speeding on 55 mph highway or posted 65 mph zones are as follows:

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $150

11- 30 mph over the limit - min $90/max $300

31 mph or more over the limit - min $180/max $600

Second Conviction

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $300

11 - 30 over the limit - min $90 /max $450

31 or more over the limit - min $180/max $750

Third Conviction

10 mph or less over the limit - min $45/max $525

11 - 30 over the limit - min $90 /max $675

31 or more over the limit - min $180/max $975

Court Surcharges are as follows:

Town or village courts - $93

Other Courts (city traffic courts, etc.) - $88

Violation Point Structure:

1-10 mph over limit = 3 points

11-20 mph over limit = 4 points

21 - 30 mph over limit = 6 points

30 - 40 mph over limit = 8 points

More than 40 mph over limit = 11 points (triggers suspension)

During the June 2019 Speed Week campaign, State Troopers issued 24,770 total tickets, including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving, and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.