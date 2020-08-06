Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on speeding across the state.

"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," said Governor Cuomo. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds - it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road -- and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The "Speed Awareness Week" enforcement campaign is part of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee's ongoing efforts to improve safety on New York roadways. State and local law enforcement will be out cracking down this week to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed. The campaign runs August 6th and ending August 12th.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increases during the summer months with the highest totals in June through September. The NHTSA also reports that in 2018, nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the state were caused by speeding, and among those fatalities, 42 percent occurred on local roads -- where the posted speed limits were 55 miles per hour or under.

“Speeding translates to death on our roadways. It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk,” said Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. He also said that deputies will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits in various towns and village in the county.

"We’ll stop and ticket those caught speeding—especially on roads where our communities have had problems and where most of our speed-related crashes occur."

More details about the New York Speed Crackdown can be found here from Gov. Cuomo's office.