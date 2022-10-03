Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.

Whether it is something that is intentional or not, it's not out of the ordinary for some drivers to tap the gas pedal a little harder than they should. In some cases, that leads to getting a ticket, and that happens quite regularly in some places rather than others.

This led to ask the question: "Where are you most likely to get pulled over in Central New York?"

Hundreds of mostly duplicated responses later, we compiled a list of several locations where you are most likely to get pulled over by a cop here in Central New York. If you have any to add to this list, please be specific, send in where inside our station app.

Keep in mind, this list was generated by people in the community. This is not, by any means, any kind of an official list from the police.

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding

There was also a few people who wrote us saying "anywhere you break the law."

Well, obviously.

Do you agree with this list? Some were single comments but we got a LOT of comments regarding Route 5S near Frankfort. That's where I got my first speeding ticket ever.

Where have you been pulled over that isn't on this list? Let us know inside our station app.

