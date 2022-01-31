Would You Bribe a Cop To Get Out of a Speeding Ticket?

It's happened to the best of us. We're cruising down the road, minding our own business and singing along to our favorite song or deep in thought when we look down at our speedometer and realize we're going a little bit too fast.

Get our free mobile app

Panic sets in and you drop your speed while looking around to see if any stealthy cops have picked up on your mistake and when you realize you're in the clear, you let out your breath.

Unless of course you spot a cop on your tail and before you know it, their lights are flashing, you're on the side of the road and searching in your glove box for your vehicle registration.

If you've ever found yourself in a situation where you've been pulled over, you might have found yourself wondering if there was anything at all that you could do to get out of a ticket even if that something was to offer the cop a bribe to look the other way, just this one time.

Gunther Volkswagen commissioned a poll to ask Americans how many would actually try to get their way out of a speeding ticket by offering a bribe if they knew they could get away with it and if they knew there would be no repercussions.

Lead footed New Yorkers were all for it. As a matter of fact, 32 percent of New York drivers (or one in three) said they wouldn't hesitate to offer the cop who pulled them over a bribe if they thought they could get away with it.

According to the poll, the average New Yorker said that they would be willing to pay a cop around $45 if it meant no fine and no negative report on their motor vehicle report.

The only state that ranked higher than New York as far as motorists who would offer a bribe was Arkansas where 37 percent of drivers said they'd be all for it. The state with the lowest number of motorists who would attempt a bribe was Oklahoma with just five percent of drivers saying they'd try going the bribe route.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

