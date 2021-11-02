The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chittenango Police Department, are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Byrne Dairy on Genesee Street in Chittenango.

Officials say two men entered the business just after 6:00 this morning, displayed what appeared to be firearms and fled the scene on foot after stealing property from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Todd Hood says the proximity of the business to the Chittenango School District raised some concern.

He says he Sheriff's Office and Chittenango Police Department were in communication with school district administration and are still in communication with them about the incident.

Hood says however, at no time was there any threat or safety concern for the school community.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at major.crimes@madisoncounty.ny.gov, or call (315) 366-2311.

