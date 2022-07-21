Arrest Made In Fatal Cazenovia Car Cash

An arrest has been made in a fatal, three-car crash in Cazenovia.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 92 near West Lake Road

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Justin Haines of New Woodstock, NY was driving at a high rate of speed when he passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

Deputies say Haines lost control of his pickup truck and hit a vehicle being driven by 69-year-old Deborah Sorrentino of Syracuse head-on.

A passenger in her vehicle, 92-year-old Augusta Sorrentino of Manlius, was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she later died.

Authorities say a third vehicle swerved to avoid the collision when it struck Haines vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Haines was transported to Upstate Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

It’s believed that Haines may have been under the influence of drugs and or narcotics at the time of the accident.

Haines was taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested on the following charges:

(2) Counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide

(2) Counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree

(2) Counts of Assault in the second degree

Haines was also issued multiple traffic tickets and is currently being held at Madison County Jail, pending an arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriffs Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

