Traffic was backed up in several directions Thursday afternoon following a fatal crash in the Town of Westmoreland.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says road patrol deputies responded to the intersection of Route 233 and Route 5 around 3 p.m.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation indicates 88-year-old George Wiegand of New Hartford was operating his vehicle east on Route 5 when he entered the intersection of Route 233.

Upon entering the intersection, officials say Wiegand collided with two separate vehicles resulting in serious injuries.

Wiegand was transported via ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s where he succumbed to his injuries.

The drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured and the accident is still being investigated.