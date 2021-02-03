Are You Kidding Me? More Snow in Central New York

Can someone turn off the snow making machinery? We've battled our way through the 'Nor'easter just in time for some Lake Effect action to bring more accumulating snow.

Most of the warnings and watches from the National Weather Service are expiring early this morning, but it doesn't mean we're done. Lake Effect snow will bring additional accumulations through the end of the day (2/3/21).

Utica Rome can expect another 2 to 4 inches, Hamilton and Oneida 4 to 6 inches, and Syracuse 4 to 8 inches.

Band of moderate to locally heavy snowfall is becoming a little less organized over the past hour or two. However, while overall intensity will be on a downturn, especially later this morning, this band of snow is likely to stay more or less over the same area through much of the day

We'll get a break from the clouds and snow on Thursday and perhaps even beat the freezing mark for temperatures. However another round of Lake Effect snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday, before temperatures take a big dive into the weekend, with highs only in the teens.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.