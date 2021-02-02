Rome Police Crash Music Video Shoot, Find Stolen Weapons

You can't make this stuff up! What sounds like a scene from a movie is reality in Rome after police crashed a music video shoot and found stolen weapons.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, at around 5:00 PM, members of the Rome Police Department Special Investigations Unit/Detective Division along with the Patrol Division responded to suspicious activity at the Shop Right Market on East Bloomfield Street.

When they arrived at the store, police discovered a music video was being shot inside the business. During the investigation, two loaded 9mm handguns were found in the store that were being used in the music video.

Police say one handgun had an extended magazine containing 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, while the other had a magazine containing 7 rounds of 9mm ammunition. A third magazine was also found at the scene that contained more 9mm ammunition.

Turns out, one of the handguns had been reported stolen out of the State of Georgia, while the other was reported stolen out of Onondaga County, New York.

Charges are pending further investigation and forensic processing of the handguns.