Rock out to an evening of laser lights, special effects and music at the Rockin' Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular coming to Six Flags Darien Lake.

The annual star-spangled rock and roll laser show has been modified into a mid-winter’s dream. The 30 minutes spectacular will be held in the parking lot and features a rocking soundtrack set to laser lights and you can enjoy it all from the comfort and safety of your car.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Rockin' Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular will be held February 12th-February 21st, February 26-28 and March 5-7 with three shows nightly - 7pm, 8:30pm and 10pm.

Six Flag members and Season Pass holders can enjoy the unique event for free, but reservation are required. Individual tickets are available for $14.99 and can be purchased at SixFlags.com.

Everyone taking part in the Drive-In experience must always adhere to the following COVID-19 safety guidelines:

All Guests must have a “Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular” Drive In ticket and reservation.

All occupants for each enclosed vehicle are members of a single household or living unit. Occupants may not change vehicles once they have arrived at the parking entrance. For clarity, an enclosed vehicle does not include a motorcycle or a convertible with the top open.

If any of the windows on a vehicle are partially or fully open, all occupants of the vehicles must wear a face covering when approached by Six Flags Personnel, Security or Emergency Services.

Occupants of a participating vehicle cannot leave their vehicle except for emergency purposes or for use of the restroom facilities. During this exception, the participant must use a cloth face covering while maintaining social/physical distancing until they have returned to their vehicle.

Participating vehicles cannot exceed their maximum occupancy and must follow motor vehicle laws.

Any items or food and drink related trash must remain in the vehicle.

Any items or food and drink related trash must remain in the vehicle. Vehicles parked for the show will be parked to allow for appropriate social distancing. Vehicles will be parked with every other parking spot remaining vacant. Six Flags Darien Lake personnel will assist you in locating your parking spot. Once you have parked, please do not move your vehicle for the duration of the show.

While traveling throughout the parking lot and event area, the speed limit is 10 mph.

Learn more and make your reservation at Sixflags.com.