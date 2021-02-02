Trying to get an up close picture of an Eagle with your cell phone or an inexpensive camera can be detrimental to the birds. Our wildlife photographer, William Straite says a couple of mates have abandoned their nest after people got to close.

Professional photographers like William know the lifestyles and habits of the wildlife they are trying to capture. They know to stay a safe distance during mating, nesting, and birthing times so the creatures aren't unduly stressed. They generally lay their eggs in March or April and hatch 35-37 days after they are laid. This time of year stressing the females can cause them to loose their eggs.

Cell phones and inexpensive cameras can't get close enough to take quality shots like the pros, who use lenses alone that are valued at thousands of dollars. Plus true photographers spend hours motionlessly waiting to capture the perfect shot.

If you want to experience something pretty amazing, use binoculars, stay back, enjoy, and don't chase them from their homes.

William Straite

Eagles Nest in Hueston Woods State Park in Ohio.

Getting to close to Eagles can be dangerous for individuals too. The birds can be aggressive especially in winter when food is scarce. William shared three closeups of the famed Mr. Peeples at Cohoes Falls. Notice in picture 3 he's leaning forward, William says he ducked just in time.

Mr Peeples at Cohoes Falls

