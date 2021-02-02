Queen Helps Matthew McConaughey Break Free in New Super Bowl Ad

Queen's "I Want to Break Free" scores a new Super Bowl commercial, in which mysteriously flattened actor Matthew McConaughey needs Doritos to once again become three dimensional.

"Lately I just haven't been feeling like myself," McConaughey's narration begins, as the flatten versioned of himself gets out of bed and performs everyday events such as brushing his teeth, getting coffee and walking his dog. He appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where both the host and fellow guest Mindy Kaling notice something different about him.

"Did you drive here," Kimmel asks, "or did you travel by fax?"

Finally, he passes by a vending machine filled with packages of Doritos 3D Crunch. He slips under the glass and helps himself to a bag of their chili cheese nacho variety and instantly fills out to his original size. The only problem is that there's no longer any room for him inside the machine.

Written by John Deacon, "I Want to Break Free" was the second single from Queen's 1984 album The Works. The song only reached No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 but had much greater success in their native U.K., where it peaked at No. 3.

Its video featured the band dressing up as the female characters on the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street. It was re-created for the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, after which the movie suggests that the relationship between the singer and the other band members go downhill, leading to Mercury's solo album Mr. Bad Guy. Due to its depiction of men dressing up as women, the scene was reportedly edited out of the version of the film that was screened in Malaysia.

Hear "I Want to Break Free" in Doritos' 3D Crunch Super Bowl Ad