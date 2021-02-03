Cazenovia has the honor of seeing the most snow from Winter Storm Orlena in central New York. The Madison county town received 16.5 inches.

Kids enjoyed a snow day, sliding down hills, while adults shoveled out from under the blanket of snow Mother Nature dumped on the region, burying cars and covering roads. One guy even had to clean off his roof in Blossvale.

Photo Credit - Mary Ellen Gruby

Here is a list of snow totals from the National Weather Service and pictures from around central New York.

Orlena Snow Totals

Cazenovia 16.5

Canastota 14

Blossvale 14

Manilus 13

Oneida 13

Chittenango 12.2

Wampsville 12

Westmoreland 10.5

Clinton 10.4

New York Mills 10.2

Herkimer 8

New Hartford 7.5

Dolgeville 6.3

Whitesboro 8.7

Rome 8

Holland Patent 4