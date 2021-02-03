Take a Look at How Much Snow Fell Across Central New York [GALLERY]
Cazenovia has the honor of seeing the most snow from Winter Storm Orlena in central New York. The Madison county town received 16.5 inches.
Kids enjoyed a snow day, sliding down hills, while adults shoveled out from under the blanket of snow Mother Nature dumped on the region, burying cars and covering roads. One guy even had to clean off his roof in Blossvale.
Here is a list of snow totals from the National Weather Service and pictures from around central New York.
Orlena Snow Totals
Cazenovia 16.5
Canastota 14
Blossvale 14
Manilus 13
Oneida 13
Chittenango 12.2
Wampsville 12
Westmoreland 10.5
Clinton 10.4
New York Mills 10.2
Herkimer 8
New Hartford 7.5
Dolgeville 6.3
Whitesboro 8.7
Rome 8
Holland Patent 4