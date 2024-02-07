Are the Savannah Bananas Returning to Central New York in 2024?

The hottest ticket in sports entertainment last year may very well have been the Savannah Bananas.

WHO ARE THE SAVANNAH BANANAS?

The Savannah Bananas are a traveling sports entertainment exhibition show, akin to the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball. Their unique brand of "Banana Ball" has made stops all over the country, and fans turn out in droves.

The yellow-clad athletes brought their hijinks to two cities in Central New York in 2023: Syracuse on September 14th, and Cooperstown on September 16th.

BOTH GAMES QUICKLY SOLD OUT

Thanks partly to the ESPN Plus documentary Bananaland, the Savannah Bananas were a huge draw wherever they went, and Central New York was no exception. Tickets were in such high demand that obtaining them at face value was nearly impossible, forcing fans to turn to third-party websites like StubHub to buy them at inflated prices.

2024 SCHEDULE RELEASED

The Bananas revealed an ambitious 80-date 2024 schedule that will indeed see them return to the Empire State... but unfortunately, Central New York is not a part of their plans.

The will play three consecutive dates at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on July 5, 6 and 7, but that's as close as they're getting. So if you missed your chance to see them in 2023, you'll have to decide if they're worth the drive to Buffalo.

Fans can buy tickets to all scheduled games from StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

Check out the full 2024 schedule for the Savannah Bananas below:

Thursday, Feb. 8: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

Friday, Feb. 9: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

Saturday, Feb. 10: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, Feb. 15: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Friday, Feb. 16: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Saturday, Feb. 17: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Friday, Feb. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, Feb. 25: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, March 1: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida

Saturday, March 2: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida

Sunday, March 3: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida

Saturday, March 9: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Thursday, March 14: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Friday, March 15: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Saturday, March 16: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Friday, March 22: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Saturday, March 23: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Sunday, March 24: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Thursday, March 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, March 29: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Thursday, April 4: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, April 5: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, April 6: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, April 12: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

Saturday, April 13: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

Sunday, April 14: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

Saturday, April 20: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sunday, April 21: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Thursday, April 25: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

Friday, April 26: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

Saturday, April 27: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

Friday, May 3: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California

Saturday, May 4: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California

Sunday, May 5: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California

Thursday, May 9: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California

Friday, May 10: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California

Saturday, May 11: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California

Thursday, May 16: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Friday, May 17: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Saturday, May 18: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Friday, May 24: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio

Saturday, May 25: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio

Sunday, May 26: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, May 30: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, May 31: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, June 1: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, June 8: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Thursday, June 13: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, June 14: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday, June 15: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, June 21: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, June 22: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada

Thursday, June 27: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, June 28: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, June 29: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, July 5: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York

Saturday, July 6: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York

Sunday, July 7: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York

Saturday, July 13: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, July 18: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, July 19: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, July 20: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Thursday, Aug. 1: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky

Friday, Aug. 2: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky

Saturday, Aug. 3: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky

Saturday, Aug. 10: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia

Saturday, Aug. 17: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia

Sunday, Aug. 18: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia

Thursday, Aug. 22: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, Aug. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Aug. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, Aug. 30: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah

Saturday, Aug. 31: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah

Friday, Sept. 6: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, Sept. 7: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Sunday, Sept. 8: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, Sept. 13: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 14: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, Sept. 15: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 21: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thursday, Sept. 26: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 27: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 12: IoanDepot, Park, Miami, Florida

