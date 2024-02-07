Are the Savannah Bananas Returning to Central New York in 2024?

Are the Savannah Bananas Returning to Central New York in 2024?

Getty Images

The hottest ticket in sports entertainment last year may very well have been the Savannah Bananas.

Getty Images
loading...

WHO ARE THE SAVANNAH BANANAS?

The Savannah Bananas are a traveling sports entertainment exhibition show, akin to the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball. Their unique brand of "Banana Ball" has made stops all over the country, and fans turn out in droves.

The yellow-clad athletes brought their hijinks to two cities in Central New York in 2023: Syracuse on September 14th, and Cooperstown on September 16th.

BOTH GAMES QUICKLY SOLD OUT

Thanks partly to the ESPN Plus documentary Bananaland, the Savannah Bananas were a huge draw wherever they went, and Central New York was no exception. Tickets were in such high demand that obtaining them at face value was nearly impossible, forcing fans to turn to third-party websites like StubHub to buy them at inflated prices.

Savannah Bananas via Facebook
loading...

2024 SCHEDULE RELEASED

The Bananas revealed an ambitious 80-date 2024 schedule that will indeed see them return to the Empire State... but unfortunately, Central New York is not a part of their plans.

The will play three consecutive dates at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on July 5, 6 and 7, but that's as close as they're getting. So if you missed your chance to see them in 2023, you'll have to decide if they're worth the drive to Buffalo.

Fans can buy tickets to all scheduled games from StubHubSeatGeek and VividSeats.

Getty Images
loading...

Check out the full 2024 schedule for the Savannah Bananas below:

  • Thursday, Feb. 8: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
  • Friday, Feb. 9: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
  • Saturday, Feb. 10: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
  • Thursday, Feb. 15: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
  • Friday, Feb. 16: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
  • Saturday, Feb. 17: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
  • Friday, Feb. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Feb. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Sunday, Feb. 25: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, March 1: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
  • Saturday, March 2: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
  • Sunday, March 3: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
  • Saturday, March 9: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
  • Thursday, March 14: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Friday, March 15: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Saturday, March 16: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Friday, March 22: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
  • Saturday, March 23: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
  • Sunday, March 24: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
  • Thursday, March 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, March 29: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Thursday, April 4: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, April 5: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, April 6: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, April 12: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
  • Saturday, April 13: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
  • Sunday, April 14: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
  • Saturday, April 20: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Sunday, April 21: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Thursday, April 25: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
  • Friday, April 26: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
  • Saturday, April 27: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
  • Friday, May 3: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
  • Saturday, May 4: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
  • Sunday, May 5: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
  • Thursday, May 9: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
  • Friday, May 10: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
  • Saturday, May 11: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
  • Thursday, May 16: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Friday, May 17: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Saturday, May 18: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Friday, May 24: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
  • Saturday, May 25: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
  • Sunday, May 26: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
  • Thursday, May 30: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, May 31: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, June 1: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, June 8: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
  • Thursday, June 13: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Friday, June 14: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Saturday, June 15: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Friday, June 21: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Saturday, June 22: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Thursday, June 27: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Friday, June 28: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Saturday, June 29: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Friday, July 5: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
  • Saturday, July 6: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
  • Sunday, July 7: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
  • Saturday, July 13: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
  • Thursday, July 18: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, July 19: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, July 20: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Thursday, Aug. 1: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
  • Friday, Aug. 2: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
  • Saturday, Aug. 3: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
  • Saturday, Aug. 10: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Friday, Aug. 16: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
  • Saturday, Aug. 17: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
  • Sunday, Aug. 18: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
  • Thursday, Aug. 22: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, Aug. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Aug. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, Aug. 30: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Saturday, Aug. 31: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Friday, Sept. 6: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Saturday, Sept. 7: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Sunday, Sept. 8: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Friday, Sept. 13: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Sept. 14: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Sunday, Sept. 15: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Sept. 21: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Thursday, Sept. 26: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Friday, Sept. 27: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Sept. 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
  • Saturday, Oct. 12: IoanDepot, Park, Miami, Florida

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props

We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

All-Star 'Lame': Ten of New York Baseball's Biggest First-Half Disasters

The All-Star Break is upon us, and for both New York baseball teams, the break comes mercifully. These are ten of the biggest first-half disasters.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Filed Under: sahlen field buffalo, savannah bananas, Utica News
Categories: Events, New York News, Sports, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR