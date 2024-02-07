Are the Savannah Bananas Returning to Central New York in 2024?
The hottest ticket in sports entertainment last year may very well have been the Savannah Bananas.
WHO ARE THE SAVANNAH BANANAS?
The Savannah Bananas are a traveling sports entertainment exhibition show, akin to the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball. Their unique brand of "Banana Ball" has made stops all over the country, and fans turn out in droves.
The yellow-clad athletes brought their hijinks to two cities in Central New York in 2023: Syracuse on September 14th, and Cooperstown on September 16th.
BOTH GAMES QUICKLY SOLD OUT
Thanks partly to the ESPN Plus documentary Bananaland, the Savannah Bananas were a huge draw wherever they went, and Central New York was no exception. Tickets were in such high demand that obtaining them at face value was nearly impossible, forcing fans to turn to third-party websites like StubHub to buy them at inflated prices.
2024 SCHEDULE RELEASED
The Bananas revealed an ambitious 80-date 2024 schedule that will indeed see them return to the Empire State... but unfortunately, Central New York is not a part of their plans.
The will play three consecutive dates at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on July 5, 6 and 7, but that's as close as they're getting. So if you missed your chance to see them in 2023, you'll have to decide if they're worth the drive to Buffalo.
Fans can buy tickets to all scheduled games from StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.
Check out the full 2024 schedule for the Savannah Bananas below:
- Thursday, Feb. 8: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
- Friday, Feb. 9: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
- Saturday, Feb. 10: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida
- Thursday, Feb. 15: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
- Friday, Feb. 16: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
- Saturday, Feb. 17: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona
- Friday, Feb. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Feb. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Sunday, Feb. 25: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, March 1: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
- Saturday, March 2: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
- Sunday, March 3: 121 Financial Ballpark , Jacksonville Florida
- Saturday, March 9: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
- Thursday, March 14: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Friday, March 15: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Saturday, March 16: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Friday, March 22: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Saturday, March 23: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Sunday, March 24: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Thursday, March 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, March 29: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Thursday, April 4: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, April 5: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, April 6: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, April 12: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
- Saturday, April 13: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
- Sunday, April 14: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
- Saturday, April 20: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Sunday, April 21: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Thursday, April 25: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
- Friday, April 26: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
- Saturday, April 27: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
- Friday, May 3: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
- Saturday, May 4: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
- Sunday, May 5: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California
- Thursday, May 9: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
- Friday, May 10: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
- Saturday, May 11: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, California
- Thursday, May 16: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Friday, May 17: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Saturday, May 18: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Friday, May 24: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
- Saturday, May 25: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
- Sunday, May 26: Huntington Park, Columbus, Ohio
- Thursday, May 30: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, May 31: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, June 1: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, June 8: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
- Thursday, June 13: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
- Friday, June 14: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
- Saturday, June 15: First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee
- Friday, June 21: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Saturday, June 22: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Thursday, June 27: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Friday, June 28: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Saturday, June 29: Victory Field, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Friday, July 5: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
- Saturday, July 6: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
- Sunday, July 7: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York
- Saturday, July 13: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
- Thursday, July 18: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, July 19: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, July 20: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Thursday, Aug. 1: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
- Friday, Aug. 2: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
- Saturday, Aug. 10: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
- Friday, Aug. 16: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
- Sunday, Aug. 18: Harbor Park, Norfolk, Virginia
- Thursday, Aug. 22: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, Aug. 23: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Aug. 24: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, Aug. 30: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Smiths Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Friday, Sept. 6: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
- Sunday, Sept. 8: Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa
- Friday, Sept. 13: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Sept. 14: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Sunday, Sept. 15: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Thursday, Sept. 26: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Friday, Sept. 27: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Sept. 28: Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
- Saturday, Oct. 12: IoanDepot, Park, Miami, Florida
