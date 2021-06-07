What's up dog? We mustard you a question: Do you like hot dogs? Where can you buy them in Upstate New York?

Let us be frank, hot dogs are a great summertime food. Sometimes you find yourself in a pickle when you don't want to fire up your own grill. That's the wurst when you want a hot dog, but don't know where to go.

Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places:

Relish The Good Times With These Upstate New York Hot Dogs Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places:

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

Here's Our List:

Nicky Doodles

Nickly Doodles has locations in Rome, Verona, and New Hartford. They do offer specials on hot dogs throughout the summer.

Wendy's Diner

Wendy's Diner is located at 1717 State Route 8 in Cassville. You'll be able to enjoy all sorts of summer favorites including hot dogs.

Voss Bar B-Q

You've grown to love Voss' Bar-B-Q as a seasonal barbecue take out place here in Central New York. They have locations in Yorkville, Marcy, and Ilion.

Rick's Famous Juicy Burgers

Rick's Famous Juicy Burgers is located at 421 Broad Street in Utica. Along with the all natural hot dogs, you'll find amazing burgers and milkshakes.

Hey Getcha Hot Dog

Hey Getcha Hot Dog is located at 33 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown. They offer Hoffman "White Hot" dogs, cheese dogs, chili dogs, dog with bacon, veggie dog, and the foot long dog.

Kookie's Q Creamery

Kookie's Q Creamery is located at 51 North Genesee Street in Utica. Who wouldn't want a quarter pound frank? You can make it a chili dog, or a chili "Doube Dog Dare" that is two quarter pound franks.

Bonomo’s Dari Creme and Mini Golfland

You can grab a round of mini golf, ice cream, and hot dogs at Bonomo’s Dari Creme and Mini Golfland located at 7589 State Route 5 in Clinton.You'll find hot dogs, chili dogs, a kraut dog, or a cheese dog.

Gilligan's Restaurant

Gilligan's Restaurant is located at 64 North Main Street in Sherburne. They offer Hoffman hot dogs, you can add chili or kraut on it as well.

Heid's

Heid's is located at 305 Oswego Street in Liverpool. The Hofmann franks and coneys are the stuff that dreams are made of real, and they have been in business for over 100 years.

Soul Dog

Soul Dog is located at 107 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. They have over a dozen kinds of hot dogs to choose from. Their famous "Soul Dog" consists of a large all beef frank, their secret "soul sauce," sloppy joe mix and then drizzled with a chipotle cream.