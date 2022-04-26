New York Residents Hate Ketchup On Hot Dogs So Bad They Join A Support Group?

New York residents can all team up for one common cause- hating ketchup on hot dogs.

A movement has started on Facebook. So far, a relatively small one, but a movement regardless. Introducing the "New Yorkers against Ketchup on Hot Dogs" Facebook group. The name, and mission statement, say it all:

We believe ketchup (catsup) should be banned from all hot dog venues & applications. Those of us who also feel mustard needs to be introduced to the hamburger here in the tri-state area so we can catch up (no pun intended) to the rest of the country RAISE YOUR HANDS!!"

Clearly, the group is passionate. Are they wrong though?

The National Hot Dog Council says that you should never use ketchup on hot dogs:

Don't Use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18.Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable."

Surprisingly they have a full list of Do's and Don'ts, and ketchup made the list.

This movement on Facebook may be small right now, but imagine how big it can become? The Revolutionary War started off as a small idea and belief, and look where we are today. You can read more on this group on Facebook here.

Could The Hot Dog Be New York States Official Food?

The Hot Dog, yes. When it comes to hot dogs, every region of the state does something different. There are Coney Island dogs, a Manhattan Style Hot Dog, White Hots, Mini Dogs, etc. With so many regions of New York having a hot dog that is a claim to fame, how can the state food not be this summertime staple?

