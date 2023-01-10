Longtime Staple of Destiny USA’s Food Court Closes for Good

A fast food eatery that's been a mainstay at Syracuse's Destiny USA mall for over 20 years has reportedly closed.

ARBY'S

Arby's via Facebook Arby's via Facebook loading...

Arby's has been a fixture at the colossal Syracuse mall before it expanded and was rebranded as "Destiny USA." Its tenure dates back to when the mall was known as Carousel Center.

Arby's was located on the 2nd floor food court, part of the original Carousel Center, near the old carousel itself.

The past few years at Destiny USA has seen a plethora of businesses making their exodus for one reason or another. It's been reported in recent years that several businesses were behind on rent, and Destiny's owner, Pyramid Management CO., has dealt with several debt-related issues.

The official website for Destiny USA still has Arby's listed in its directory, as of this writing.

HISTORY OF ARBY'S

Arby's was founded in 1964 by the Ohio-based Raffel brothers, who gambled on the idea that a fast food chain could be based around something other than hamburgers. The name "Arby's" comes from the phonetic way of saying "R.B.'s," after "Raffel Brothers." (It's a common misconception that the "R.B." stands for "roast beef.")

In addition to its flagship roast beef sandwiches, Arby's is also known for their curly fries and Jamocha shakes. It's headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia and currently has over 3,000 locations nationwide.

In recent years, Arby's has shown a willingness to embrace and evolve with various social media trends. Their Twitter account routinely makes humorous posts and doesn't take itself too seriously.

No word on what might fill the Arby's vacancy at Destiny USA. We'll keep you posted.

