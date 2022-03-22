Enough Horseplay! NY First Responders Help Rescue Horse Stuck In A Pool

Many animals have accidentally fallen into the pool before. But a horse? Now THIS is something you don't see every day.

A horse down in Suffolk County got itself into a difficult situation when it got stuck in a swimming pool. There are centers around New York that use water therapy for horses, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this horse. The 3-year old horse, named Penny, simply got stuck when walking outside her home.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department and members of the Bohemia Fire Department were sent to the residence to help Penny and her family. The first responders were quick to react and help get the horse back onto dry land.

Thankfully, Penny was uninjured and there were no complications. Officers haven't said how the horse got into the pool, but the good news is that Penny is safe and no harm was done.

This isn't the first time first responders have had to rescue someone other than a human. There are multiple instances where officers and fire fighters have been called to help an animal in need. Take a look below at other times animals were in need of saving.

