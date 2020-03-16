Door Dash Allows You to Get ‘Contact Free’ Food Delivery in CNY

Want takeout, but don't want to risk contact with cash, or a driver? There's an app for that.

Door Dash, the food delivery app, says you can now arrange for a 'no contact' delivery. Here's what you need to do:

If a no-contact delivery is requested, the Dasher will leave your food in a safe place and alert you when it’s ready for pickup. Here’s how this works if you’d like to request one:

Add instructions. At checkout, update the “Delivery Instructions” section with your request for a no-contact delivery and with details about the drop-off location. Please be specific about the location and instructions. Text your Dasher . When your Dasher is assigned select the option to text your Dasher . In the message, remind them of your request and consider sending a photo of the drop-off location. Dasher will confirm drop-off. When your Dasher arrives, they’ll text you that they’ve left your order at the requested drop-off location. You’ll also receive a message in-app that your order has been delivered.

You can tell the delivery 'dasher' to leave your food on the porch or in a box or wherever you'd like. And since you pay for your food and tip your driver all on the app, you don't have to worry about handling cash, either.

Many of your favorite restaurants, from McDonald's to Wisk Baking Company to Luna are available on the Door Dash app. It's a great way to keep supporting local business (and their employees) during the coronavirus pandemic. You can find them online, or download the app HERE.