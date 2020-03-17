Find Everywhere Offering Takeout and Delivery at ‘315 Menus’ on Facebook

Now is the time to support our local restaurants by ordering food for takeout or delivery. A new Facebook group has been set up to gather all their menus in one spot.

315 Menus is a new Facebook group set up so that restaurants can post their menus, so customers can support restaurants during the coronavirus shutdown, which began this week.

Governor Cuomo ordered restaurants and bars closed for two weeks, starting March 17. Restaurants are still allowed to provide food for take out or delivery.

So far, several restaurants have posted menus or special offers during the shutdown.

And that's just a small sample.

You can join the group by going to 315 Menus on Facebook - and if your favorite restaurant is offering takeout, make sure you add it.

