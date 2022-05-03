Here comes a surprising piece of news out of the New York Governor's Office, Kathy Hochul just announced that our District 19 Congressman, Antonio Delgado has been chosen by her to be the next Lieutenant Governor for New York State. See her announcement below...

Commenting on his appointment, Delgado stated, "New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families. Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

It's no wonder that Delgado, who was expected to attend at Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) book distribution event today in Oneonta, NY at Valleyview Elementary School canceled his impending appearance late yesterday without explanation. I'm speculating that he was absorbing the Governor's decision of placing him in the Lt. Governor role.

In case you were unaware, Delgado is Afro-Latino and the first person of color to represent Upstate New York in Congress along with being a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses.

According to the New York Times, Delgado will likely serve as Governor Kathy Hochul’s running mate as she hits the campaign trail, replacing former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin who resigned after facing federal bribery charges.

