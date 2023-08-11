The Massive Bouckville Antique Show Returns Next Week: What to Expect

There’s almost no limit to what a person can find during Madison-Bouckville Antique Week, which returns Monday, August 14th and runs through Sunday, August 20th.

Bouckville has been a hotbed for all things antiques since the show's inception in the early 1970s. It was the brainchild of a man named Jock Hengst, who would occasionally swap vintage items with fellow Bouckvillians.

At the time, Hengst owned the Landmark Tavern (still a mainstay along Route 20) and used the event to draw more traffic to his establishment. Hengst sold his field in 2010, but John Mancino took up the reigns, starting Madison-Bouckville Promotions, and expanding the event from a Friday-Saturday-Sunday occurrence to an entire week-long antique bonanza.

Here are some things to know before you go:

LARGEST CASH-GENERATING EVENT IN MADISON COUNTY

There are now over 2,000 antique vendors from around the country, along with 50-60 food vendors that offer everything from Greek gyros to lobster rolls. It's the largest cash-generating event in Madison county, even eclipsing the Boxing Hall of Fame.

FORGET ABOUT SEEING IT ALL IN A SINGLE DAY

It's just not possible. Vendors stretch across two miles of Route 20 and run about .5 miles deep from the road. To ensure you see everything on both sides of the road, you should set aside two days.

THERE'S NO LONGER A PAID FIELD

A few years ago they eliminated the part that you have to pay to get in. Everything is completely free now.

PLAN TO PAY FOR PARKING

Parking prices will vary, depending on how close you want to be. But let's be real -- if you hate walking, this probably isn't the place for you.

WEAR BOOTS OR GALOSHES

If it rains -- and it will at some point, because Upstate New York -- it can get muddy. Bring an umbrella and wear proper footwear.

BUY WATER FROM THE KIDS

You might see children entrepreneurs going up and down the road selling water out of a wagon. You don't have to buy from them... but I always do, because kids need cash! (Oh yeah, and bring cash.)

No matter what a person might be into, chances are they’ll find it during Madison-Bouckville Antique Week.

Stay up-to-date on their Facebook event page.

