15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields.

This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors and free admission.

•Over 2,000 dealers and vendors

•Antiques and collectibles from past centuries

•Eclectic food trucks & vendors

•Plenty of parking at several show fields

•Year round antique shops and co-ops open daily during the show

Here are 15 antiques that are popular this year according to AdirondackGirlatHeart and there's a good chance these items will be available in Bouckville this weekend.

1. Ironstone - look for mugs, creamers, pitchers, butter dishes and more

2. Costume Jewelry - quality costume jewelry continues to be a big seller this year at antique booths around the country,

3. Baskets - vintage and antique baskets are "in" this year. Buyers tend to use the baskets for extra pillows, entryway shoes, and throw blankets.

4. Canning Jars - antique canning jars by Ball, Mason and Atlas often comes with unique designs and make for great collectables.

5. Tools - vintage and antique tools are always a hot item for tool collector.

6. Farmhouse Style Objects - everything from tools to farming accessories from the past. Clean them up and they become a hot display item around the house.

7. Leather Books

8. Flower Frogs - antique glass and often with interesting designs make for great collectables.

9. Toothpick holders

10. Vintage Luggage - is huge for collectors to be used as a home decor piece or to even stack them up as a parlor end table.

11. Vintage Christmas Decorations - everything from items that hang on the tree to those classic Santa mugs that are perfect for hot chocolate.

12. Farmhouse Furniture

13. Pyrex

14. Cook Books - all of a sudden iPads and computers have taken over for the cookbook. As a result, vintage cookbooks are a hot item in antique booths around the country.

15. Handwritten Ephemera - everything from handwritten notes and envelopes to handwritten cookbooks. Handwritten collectables are trending in 2022, according to AdirondackGirlatHeart.

