“And The Most Spoiled Dog Breed in America Is….”

ksuksa/TSM

Ever hear of a company called Yappy.com? Me either. But this pet gift shop company has analyzed dog owners and came up with the most spoiled dog breed (out of 300 breeds) in America.

Now for the record, I own a mutt named Harry. He is like a United Nations breed, a little bit of everything. And does that dog get spoiled? You bet he does! And we all love our little furry friends. So lets see who gets the most belly rubs, the most treats, the most new toys, and the most of everything from their owner.

#1 on the list is the Doberman. Yappy.com says this athletic and noble breed is the most pampered dog breed in the U.S. More specifically the Dobermann also came out as the top pampered dog in the states of Wisconsin, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

.#2 on the list is the Whippet. Now, I don't know anyone who owns a Whippet, or I don't know if I have ever even seen one. But apparently they live the Life of Riley with their owners.

The third most spoiled dog breed is the Great Dane – these gentle and peaceful souls just want to please their ‘hooman’ owners and they make amazing guard dogs. Isn't it somethin

g that three "giant" breeds came in as the top three on the list.

Rounding out the list of pampered pooches, from 4 to 10, are the Schnoodle (what?), American Bulldog, American Shetland Sheepdog, Poodle, Springer Spaniel, Shih Tzu and in 10th place the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Did your dog make the list?