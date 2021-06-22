Get Into Great Spirits With These Limoncello and Martini Flights in Verona

First, beer flight. Then, mimosa and coffee flights. Ice cream flights. Soup flights. What on earth is next?

The possibilities are endless as flights become increasingly popular. It's the perfect way to try multiple kinds of something at one time.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has plenty of options when it comes to dining, but if you're looking to try a flight you haven't "flown" before - you need to stop by Pino Bianco.

Pino Biano blends “old world” and “new world” Italian specialties, both food and drinks. They are offering two different flights I haven't heard of before: martini and limoncello flights.

The martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist, according to Tipsy Bartender. Over the years, the martini has become one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. Limoncello is an Italian liquor made from the zest of lemons, sugar, water, and usually vodka.

The Limoncello Flight comes with three different flavors for your pallet: Pallini Raspberry, Lemon, Peach. The Martini Flight also comes with three flavors: Lemon Drop, Pomegranate, Apple.

The restaurant, Pino Bianco, is open Sunday through Thursday from 4PM to 10PM and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4PM to 11PM. Bar Pino is open the same times, and you can flights there as well. It's just a separate bar area for those who are only looking to drink, and not eat.

Would you try these flights? They sound very sweet. Honestly, not the biggest fan of martinis, but the limoncello sounds delightful. What do you think? Let us know inside the station app.

