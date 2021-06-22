Utica Man Severely Burned After Rollover Crash in Westmoreland

A Utica man is listed in critical condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital following a serious rollover accident in the Oneida County Town of Westmoreland.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies and New York State Police responded to the scene on State Route 5 in Westmoreland for a single vehicle rollover accident. The crash happened at approximately 7:38PM on Monday. The accident occurred at the same time a massive fire had broke out at the Hind & Harrison Plush building in Clark Mills. Needless to say, first-responders were stretched thin in the area.

A preliminary investigation indicates 73-year-old Jack Pylman of Utica was driving his 1995 GMC Sierra west on Route 5 when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and enter the shoulder of the road, according to Sheriff's Deputies. Upon leaving the roadway, officials say Pylman struck a utility pole head-on and caused the vehicle to rollover. Witnesses told law enforcement that upon striking the pole and rolling over, the truck immediately caught fire.

Officials say bystanders assisted in removing Mr. Pylman from the vehicle and he was eventually transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital via Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance. Eventually, due to his injuries Pylman was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he's listed in critical condition. He suffered severe burns to his upper torso area and face. A portion of State Route 5 was shut down for a period of time so that the accident could be properly investigated, according to officials. The Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by assisted by Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance, New York State Police, the Town of Kirkland Police, and the Westmoreland Fire Department. Officials say National Grid and representatives from the New York State Department of Transportation also responded and assisted on scene. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

