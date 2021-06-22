Canadian Border is Re-Opening After 15 Months Just Not to Everyone Yet

The Canadian border is finally opening up baby! But you have to fully vaccinated to cross, for now.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "As of July 5th, if you’re permitted to enter Canada, you’re fully vaccinated and you meet other mandatory requirements, including pre-and on-arrival testing, you won’t need to quarantine."

Be sure to bring proof of vaccination. You'll need that too. You'll also need to provide COVID-19-related information through ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada.

Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra tweeted the new phased-in requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, before, during and after you cross the border into Canada.

There are no changes to border restrictions for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

Despite the border opening to more people, Canadians are being strongly advised to continue avoiding non-essential travel. “Although the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time with COVID-19 cases on a downward trend and vaccination efforts going well across the country, we can’t let our guard down," said Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. "Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence, and the advice of our public health experts. In all that we’re doing in response to this pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health, safety and security of all Canadians.”

The border closure was extended Monday, June 21 for another month. It's been shut down to non-essential travel since March 2020.

