Some Corvette lovers may be green with envy, while others will be in awe as over 500 Vettes invade the Beach. Yes, the family-friendly event "Vettes at the Beach" is back, and they're expecting more Corvettes than ever before.

The Syracuse Corvette Club’s 28th annual Vettes at the Beach will take place on Sunday, July 25th, from 9AM to 4PM in Sylvan Beach on the Village Green and on The Water (Sunset Park).

This popular “rain or shine” event is one of the largest single-day premier Corvette shows in the Northeast. You'll see as many as 500 Corvettes onsite, and hundreds of Corvette enthusiasts will travel to Sylan Beach from all over the United States and Canada to participate.

Many fans forget that “Vettes At the Beach” is a charity event. The Syracuse Corvette Club has raised over $300,000 donated back into the local community to help numerous organizations, including The Food Bank of Central New York, Honor Flight Syracuse, Sunshine horses, and many more.

There will also be live music, 50/50 raffles, basket raffles, dash plaques for the first 150 pre-registered Corvettes.

New this year, the Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association has helped add over 50 local vendors and crafters that you'll find throughout Sunset Park and both sides of the Village Green and Eddie’s Restaurant.

For more information and to pre-register, visit The Syracuse Corvette Club.

Arrr! Abandon Ship Hearties And Head To Sylvan Beach For Pirate’s Weekend:

Pirate’s Weekend in Sylvan Beach is back, and it's even bigger and better after a year off. The 2021 Sylvan Beach Pirates Weekend is Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18. It's an exciting weekend for people of all ages and features a ton of activities, including the popular Pirate’s Boat Parade on Saturday. You can read more here.

Rev-Up Your Hog, Bike Night Is Back At Sylvan Beach With Live Music:

Bike lovers rejoice. Bikes at the Beach is back with an all-new lineup of free live music at the Sylvan Beach Bandstand. Hear the roar of motorcycle engines every Tuesday night from June 15, 2021, through September 7, 2021. Sylvan Beach will come alive with lots of motorcycle action on Main Street, with free parking for bikes stretching from 15th Avenue down to the bridge. Read more here.

