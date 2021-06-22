Looking to get your fix of the New York State Fair early? July 4 weekend is your opportunity to do just that, getting a preview of what the fair will look like come end of August.

According to Syracuse.com, the “Fourth A’Fair” is Thursday July 1 to to Saturday July 3 at the New York State Fairgrounds. It's being held by Carnival Eats & Rides, one of the partners in the recent fair food festivals that were held last year and again this spring on the Fairgrounds.

Here's the food and drink vendors that you can look forward to:

Carnival Eats - cotton candy, corn dogs, deep fried Oreos, funnel cakes and more.

Villa Pizze Fritte

Big Kahuna - gyros, sausage sandwiches etc.

Ashley Lynn Winery - wine slushies.

Baked Potato Express - loaded baked potatoes and roasted corn.

Zazzara’s Paradise Companies - ice cream, beer and seltzer.

Rides will also be on site courtesy of Main Street Amusements. Among the 15 or so rides are a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a fun house, a merry-go-round and an Avengers-themed ride, as well as carnival games. All-you-can-ride wristbands are available for $25.

Get our free mobile app

Food drinks and rides will take place each of the three days. But here's what makes it different than past events: the “Fireworks Spectacular” is Friday, July 2, and live music is Saturday, July 3.

Fireworks start about 9:30PM on Friday.

Music on Saturday will feature three local bands:

The “Fourth A’Fair” is being held in the Orange Lot of the New York State Fairgrounds off Interstate 690.

Schedule of Operation

Thursday July 1 - noon to 8PM

Friday July 2 - noon to 10PM

Saturday July 3 - noon to 9PM

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not open for the season, but will be later in the summer.]

Relish The Good Times With These Upstate New York Hot Dogs Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places:

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.