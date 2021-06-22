Celebrate America’s Birthday With Rides, Fair Food, Games and Fireworks in Syracuse
Looking to get your fix of the New York State Fair early? July 4 weekend is your opportunity to do just that, getting a preview of what the fair will look like come end of August.
According to Syracuse.com, the “Fourth A’Fair” is Thursday July 1 to to Saturday July 3 at the New York State Fairgrounds. It's being held by Carnival Eats & Rides, one of the partners in the recent fair food festivals that were held last year and again this spring on the Fairgrounds.
Here's the food and drink vendors that you can look forward to:
- Carnival Eats - cotton candy, corn dogs, deep fried Oreos, funnel cakes and more.
- Villa Pizze Fritte
- Big Kahuna - gyros, sausage sandwiches etc.
- Ashley Lynn Winery - wine slushies.
- Baked Potato Express - loaded baked potatoes and roasted corn.
- Zazzara’s Paradise Companies - ice cream, beer and seltzer.
Rides will also be on site courtesy of Main Street Amusements. Among the 15 or so rides are a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a fun house, a merry-go-round and an Avengers-themed ride, as well as carnival games. All-you-can-ride wristbands are available for $25.
Food drinks and rides will take place each of the three days. But here's what makes it different than past events: the “Fireworks Spectacular” is Friday, July 2, and live music is Saturday, July 3.
Fireworks start about 9:30PM on Friday.
Music on Saturday will feature three local bands:
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo - 2:30PM
- Steel Guapo Himself - 4PM
- Dangerous Type - 6PM
The “Fourth A’Fair” is being held in the Orange Lot of the New York State Fairgrounds off Interstate 690.
Schedule of Operation
- Thursday July 1 - noon to 8PM
- Friday July 2 - noon to 10PM
- Saturday July 3 - noon to 9PM