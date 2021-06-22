Missing Homer Teen: Distraught Mom Says She May Be With Unknown Male

A distraught mother is pleading for information on the safe return of her daughter who went missing in Homer, New York.

18-year-old Olivia Little was last seen during the early morning hours on June 20, 2021. She left her River Street home in Cortland County, possibly with an unknown male, according to Homer Police.

She is 5 foot 6 1/2 inches tall and weighs around 180-188. Olvia was last wearing black/gray zipper earrings, Nike slides that are white, blue and, green, black-framed glasses with white on the side.

Lisa Matson Little says her daughter does not know the man she is with. "This is not typical behavior for her at all," Little shared on Facebook. "She finally turned her phone on and messaged me, saying they had been driving all day and she loved me. She messaged multiple friends on Snapchat saying she was fine, that she moved out, and to stop worrying and messaging her."

But Little isn't buying it. "Most all those friends contacted me and said they know it wasn’t Olivia messaging them."

Olivia left behind her emotional support dog. "They are never apart," said Little. "Again not like my daughter, she loves her dog beyond words."

Little is pleading to anyone with information to contact her on Facebook, call her at 607-662-3501 or contact the Homer Police Department by calling 607-749-2022.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.

49 Kids Have Gone Missing Since January More than 1,300 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since January 2021. 49 of those have gone missing in New York alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.



21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List