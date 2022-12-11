America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York

There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.

Food and Wine sampled a little more than a handful of grocery store eggnog and have chosen the best of the best and 2 of those brands are from New York State.

Eggnog is one thing I only see during the holidays. We buy a gallon of it from the grocery store and have it just in case. It seems that the only person drinking it is the one that has never tried it before.

Maybe I am being too harsh. According to The Fact Site, more than 135 million pounds of eggnog is consumed each year. It appears people really like the stuff and if you are going to have it, you might as well have the best.

Buffalo's Upstate Farms was determined to be one of the best grocery store eggnog brands in the country. Look for their eggnog, Holiday Nog and Premium Egg Nog at Walmart and various grocery stores, such as Gabriel's in Scotia and Schenectady.

Pittsford Farms Dairy in Pittsford, NY is also considered one of the best grocery store eggnog brands in the country. “This is really high quality dairy, the balance of cream and egginess is spot on, with a nice, subtle hint of vanilla and spice, mainly ginger,” - Food and Wine

